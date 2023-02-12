Male make-up artist poses as woman, cheats youth of Rs 90,000

A man has been arrested by the police at Daspur in West Midnapore district of West Bengal for cheating a youth of around Rs 90,000 by pretending to be a woman.

The arrested individual -- Sankha Mondal -- a make-up artist, is an expert in mimicry and could speak in a female voice beyond anyone's doubt, the police said.

Mondal created a fake social media account with the name of "Sushmita", and he befriended the youth from whom he cheated of around Rs 90,000.

The two talked over the phone a number of times. Sankha spoke to him in a female voice, and convinced the victim that "Sushmita was deeply in love with him".

During the course of the conversation, "Sushmita" told the victim that her brother works as a make-up artist with a specialisation in bridal make-up.

In the course of romantic conversations, the accused started asking for money from the victim and the latter transferred around Rs 90,000 to the accused through a payment platform in parts.

However, doubts were raised during such a conversation a few days back when, during the course of the conversation, the accused for a moment spoke in his original male voice.

Remembering that once "Sushmita" said that her brother used to work as a make- up artist, the victim laid a "trap" and sought help from his friend who contacted the accused and said he needs a make-up artist for her sister's marriage. Sankha got into the trap and reached the friend's house.

There, the victim and his friends started questioning him about "Sushmita".

Finally, he broke down and admitted that he had been interacting with the victim, pretending to be "Sushmita". He was then handed over to the police.