Mamata appeals to junior doctors to resume work 

Softening her stand on the cease work by junior doctors of state-run medical colleges, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday appealed to them to resume work.



“Where will the poor people go? It has been five days (of ceasing work by junior doctors). I want good sense to prevail. Please resume work,” said Banerjee.



She was addressing the media at the State Secretariat. The development comes hours after the agitating junior doctors refused to meet her at the Secretariat. The chief minister, however, expressed her displeasure over the agitators' refusal.

Banerjee cited earlier examples of other state governments such as Rajasthan and Gujarat invoking ESMA to force agitating doctors to resume work. She said that the state government was dealing with the issue with patience and a humane touch.

She gave her assurance that no police action would be taken against the agitating junior doctors and appealed to them to resume work.



Referring to her earlier visit to the state-run SSKM Hospital, the chief minister alleged that she was pushed and that filthy abuses were hurled at her. She said that even then she asked the police not to take any action.



Banerjee said that she had tried earlier to talk to the agitating junior doctors more than once but they refused.

She stated that all key demands such as enhanced security arrangements at government medical colleges have been met but she indicated that she would not go to the NRS Medical College in Kolkata to meet the agitators.



“When I am trying to talk to you (junior doctors) you are saying no. Will you decide where the government will sit (for discussion)? Don’t you think that the State Secretariat is the best place to hold a discussion,” said Banerjee.



The chief minister left the press conference for about five minutes saying that 10 junior doctors have come to meet her. After returning, Banerjee said that the 10 doctors had expressed their desire to resume work. However, she did not reveal the medical college where they worked.