Mamata appeals to PM to reject CAA and NRC

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reject the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and NRC. The development comes at a time when she is at loggerheads with the BJP led government at the Centre and has hit the streets against the contentious Act and NRC.

“I appeal to the Prime Minister that you are the Prime Minister of the country and not just the Prime Minister of BJP. I am requesting you to reject the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and NRC,” said Banerjee. She was speaking to reporters at the state headquarters of the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

Banerjee also urged the Prime Minister to intervene and restore peace in the country. Referring to the large scale protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act she asked what was the point of being stubborn with a law which goes against the interests of the people.

“As a citizen of India, I appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to restore peace in the country. Law is for the people. What is the point of being so stubborn with a law (Citizenship Amendment Act) which is against the people? I urge the Prime Minister to intervene and stop it so this unrest comes to an end,” said Banerjee.

The Chief Minister said that after being alerted by a journalist she found out from the state administration that five people from “another community” were made to wear caps and were photographed and video graphed while pelting stones at a train in Murshidabad district.

“After being alerted by a journalist I inquired at the administrative level that five people from another community made to wear caps and were photographed and video graphed while pelting stones at a train in Murshidabad district. They were caught by locals,” said Banerjee.

She further alleged that BJP was spreading fake videos to mislead people.

She sought to give clarification about her challenge on Thursday to the Centre to hold a United Nations-monitored referendum on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and NRC.

“I said let there be a panel with experts from my countrymen. They must organise the referendum and the National Human Rights Commission they must see whether people are in favour of it or not. I said the UN must observe it. I said BJP, TMC or Congress may not be part of it but the opinion poll should be conducted impartially,” said Banerjee.

As for BJP’s criticism of her remark she said it is better to ignore them.

“Let them (BJP) say whatever they want to say. Politically they can say whatever they want. It is their prerogative. It is better to ignore them,” said Banerjee.