Mamata Banerjee blames BJP, holds ‘outsiders’ responsible for Kaliaganj violence

A day after a police station was set on fire, and both private and public properties were ransacked in Bengal’s Kaliaganj, state’s Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee blamed the BJP for the ‘hooliganism’ and alleged that goons from Bihar were brought in.

“They brought people from Bihar, and ransacked the police office (read station), put it on fire, and entered there with arms,” Banerjee said about the mobsters, adding that they “looted” villages and roads, and indulged in beating women police personnel.

Banerjee termed the incident – of the minor girl’s death, after alleged rape – unfortunate, and expressed solidarity with the victim’s family, but considered the aftermath – the mayhem – as planned. “The BJP is totally doing hooliganism in Bengal,” she added.

The various commissions – the chief minister said – may not be visiting states like Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, and other places, but even for normal incidents, teams visit the state. The commissions have the BJP affiliates included. They (those in the commissions) dictate and threaten officers, she said.

Comparing Bengal to other states, the CM said that here it’s not a “jungle raj” – the state not being Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, or Gujarat. “They should not play with fire,” she said.

About the girl’s death case – that had triggered protests in Kaliaganj on Tuesday – Banerjee said that while whatsapp discussions hinted at a “love issue”, she would not comment as police investigation is under way. The death could have occurred due to a certain poisonous substance. The police have been asked to take strong action.

Banerjee added that the troublemakers in the Kaliaganj violence were from Bihar. She added that while the death will be investigated, the violence too will be investigated.

Viral visuals – claimed to be of the girl’s – showed that the dead body was dragged when it was carried away. This was a mistake, the chief minister said, attributing the same action to pelting of stones, and said that police stations would be provided with bags to respectfully carry dead bodies. Four officials have been suspended, and the police have been asked to act without seeing the affiliations of individuals.

The Chief Minister also instructed that properties of those who are found to have been involved in the vandalism, be attached. Otherwise, “gundaism” (vandalism by anti-social elements) will not stop, she said.