Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaandhra pradesh

Tirumala temple to close during lunar eclipse

Srivari darshan rescheduled; VIP recommendation letters won’t be accepted on September 15 ahead of Koil Alwar Tirumanjanam ritual.
Last Updated : 07 September 2025, 10:09 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 September 2025, 10:09 IST
India NewstempleLunar eclipseTirumala

Follow us on :

Follow Us