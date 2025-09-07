<p>Tirupati: The Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirumala will remain closed from 3.30 pm on September 7 until 3 am on September 8 due to the lunar eclipse period, said an official from Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams.</p><p>The offline Srivani darshan on September 7 has been rescheduled to 1 pm, said the official.</p><p>"The temple will remain shut during the eclipse period and reopen for devotees in the early hours of September 8," the official told PTI.</p>.Businessman donates Rs 1.11 crore to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams.<p>The temple body further said that due to the Koil Alwar Tirumanjanam ritual on September 16, VIP recommendation letters will not be accepted on September 15.</p><p>The TTD has requested devotees to cooperate with the arrangements in view of the lunar eclipse and upcoming rituals at the Tirumala temple.</p><p>The TTD is the official custodian of Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirupati, the richest Hindu shrine in the world.</p>