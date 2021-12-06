Mamata Banerjee visits ailing brother at SSKM Hospital

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday visited SSKM Hospital here after her younger brother and local Trinamool Congress leader Ganesh Banerjee was admitted to the facility with chest pain.

The chief minister’s brother experienced chest pain on Sunday noon and was admitted to the ICU of the state-run hospital, party sources said.

Banerjee spoke to the attending doctors and was at the medical establishment for about half an hour.

Ganesh was busy campaigning for his sister-in-law and TMC candidate from ward number 73, Kajari Banerjee, for the past few days, the sources said.

