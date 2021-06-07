Mamata Banerjee's entry into State Assembly will depend on Covid-19 situation in West Bengal

Trinamool Congress supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s entry into the legislative assembly will depend on the Covid-19 situation in the State.

Banerjee commenced her third term as the Chief Minister of West Bengal on May 5. She now has five more months to get elected to the legislative assembly in order to continue at the helm of the state government.

But the Election Commission (EC) is likely to review the Covid-19 situation in West Bengal before taking a call on holding bye-election in the state’s Bhabanipur Assembly Constituency, where the Chief Minister is expected to contest.

The EC is likely to take inputs from the National Disaster Management Authority as well as the concerned State Disaster Management Authority before scheduling bypolls in Bhabanipur in West Bengal as well as any other assembly or parliamentary constituency in any other State.

"I will also take into account the report of the committee it set up last month to study and recommend how it can make agencies responsible for enforcing the Covid-19 safety protocols do their job more efficiently during polls “irrespective of and in addition to” its own guidelines," Mamata said. The committee is expected to submit its report soon.

Sovandeb Chattopadhyay of the Trinamool Congress was elected to the Legislative Assembly from Bhabanipur during the recent elections in West Bengal. He, however, resigned from the membership of the State Assembly, apparently to make way for the Trinamool Congress supremo to contest from Bhabanipur. Banerjee led her party to a landslide victory in the assembly polls but lost to her protege-turned-foe Suvendu Adhikari of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Nandigram.

A recent tweet by Trinamool Congress vice president, Yashwant Sinha, however, triggered speculation over what might still come in the way of the party supremo, who would have to get elected to the State Assembly within six months to continue in the office of the Chief Minister.

“A little bird tells me that the Election Commission will not hold any election for the next few months so that Mamataji does not enter the assembly within 6 months,” Sinha, who joined the Trinamool Congress on March 13 last, posted on Twitter on Saturday, albeit without divulging the source of the information or elaborating further. His tweet came amid the continued tussle between the BJP-led government in the Centre and Banerjee’s government in the State – be it on the issue of post-poll violence or on sudden recall of Indian Administrative Service officer Alapan Bandopadhyay, who was the Chief Secretary of the State, to Delhi leading to his resignation.

Section 151 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, requires the EC to conduct bye-election to fill any vacancy in any legislative assembly or councils in any state or the Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha within six months from the date of creation of the vacancy, provided that the remainder of the term in relation to the vacancy is one year or more. The sub-section (b) of Section 151 of the R P Act, however, allows