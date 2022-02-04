Mamata government plans to move ‘resolution’ on Governor Dhankhar in state Assembly

A constitutional rift between the Mamata government and the Raj Bhavan seems to be widening further with the ruling Trinamool Congress stating that it is going to move a resolution concerning Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar in the state assembly.

Trinamool leader Partha Chatterjee, also minister, parliamentary affairs in the state government, on Friday, said that a motion will be brought in, in the upcoming budget session of the state assembly.

A day earlier on Thursday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in an administrative meeting had publicly asked a district police chief whether the Governor calls him. She had told the officer to not bend before any political pressure, and instead report to her directly if there was an issue in discharging duties.

Also Read | Dhankhar pans Mamata for publicly asking senior cop whether Guv interferes

In the last few days, several other Trinamool leaders have also spoken about Governor Dhankhar's tweets, asking questions, and calling the state’s senior officers to Raj Bhavan.

Governor Dhankhar’s official Twitter handle, on Friday, had a video clip of the CM’s conversation with the police officer posted. The Governor tagged the IAS and IPS associations, termed the conversation unfortunate, and “a spinal blow by CM to police”.

“What a worrisome scenario! CM Mamata Banerjee in full media glare pulls up Purba Medinipur SP by asking “Did governor call you' is (a) serious issue needing focussed reflection… Unfortunate- A spinal blow by CM to Police,” the tweet stated.

Senior legal expert and CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharyya said that such a move by the state government is uncalled for, and constitutionally not very apt. “Governors, at times, may act beyond their brief. This motion would really create a constitutional crisis. They can very well make a representation to the President of India, saying that the governor is recalled,” Bikash told Deccan Herald.

“The government is also playing to the gallery. If the government is not satisfied with the governor, they can make a representation before the President… This has no legal impact or effect,” Bikash added.

Check out the latest videos from DH: