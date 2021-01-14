Manipur destroys illicit drugs worth over Rs 34 crore

Manipur government on Thursday destroyed illicit drugs worth over Rs 34 crores, which were seized by Narcotics and Affairs of Border (NAB) and the state police.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh set the drugs on fire at Pungdongbam Chingmang in Imphal East district in the presence of ministers, MLAs, senior police officers, media persons, villagers and local leaders.

The contraband items, which were destroyed included heroin powder (2 kg 271 gm 535 mg), ganja (273 kg 87 gm), 5,80,853 WY tablets, 1,22,696 SP capsules and 530 N-10 tablets. The drugs, worth Rs 34,12,09,910 were seized by NAB, Thoubal, Bishnupur, Noney, Senapati, Imphal West and Imphal East district police, said a statement.

Singh said the drugs were destroyed as part of the "War on Drugs" campaign which was announced by the state government on International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, which falls on June 26, 2018.

Illicit drugs are a serious problem in Manipur as many such items are pumped out through the international borders with Myanmar.

The government launched a drive against such drugs including opium cultivation even as the Opposition parties accused it of selective action in order to shield persons associated with BJP and its allies involved in the illicit drugs business.

Singh said that if anyone from the Manipur police department is found guilty in drug and psychotropic substance-related cases, the government would terminate the person's service.

He informed that around 40 departmental enquiries involving police personnel regarding drug-related cases were going on in the state.