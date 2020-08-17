Manipur govt conferred CM's gallantry award to policeman caught with drugs in 2013, withdrawn after controversy

Manipur home department has admitted that Bheishamayum Debson Singh, a sub-inspector of police, who was arrested with drugs worth Rs. 3 crore in 2013 was among 13 police personnel conferred with Chief Minister's Police Medal for Gallantry on the eve of Patriot's Day observed on August 13.

The matter came to light after All Manipur Students' Union (AMSU) levelled the allegation and demanded an inquiry into the policeman's antecedents.

A statement issued by Rehanuddin Choudhury, joint secretary, home department on Sunday said Singh's medal was withdrawn and cancelled after the allegation made by AMSU was found to be true during a preliminary inquiry and he was put under suspension immediately for concealing his case related to drug trafficking.

The controversy came days after Thonoujam Brinda, a senior woman police officer (additional SP) told Manipur high court that she was pressurised by Chief Minister N. Biren Singh to release an accused in a 2018 drugs trafficking case. The CM denied the allegations but this created an uproar with opposition Congress demanding a CBI inquiry.

Drug use and trafficking is a serious issue in Manipur.

Debson Singh is now posted as sub-inspector in Imphal East district.

Inspector E Roshan Singh, Reader to Imphal East SP, who reportedly carried out the processing for referring Debson Singh's name for the medal was also put under suspension.

Records available with Manipur police say Debson Singh along with another sub-inspector JH Premananda, had led a team of Manipur police commandos to transport psychotropic drugs (Psudoephidrine tablets) worth over Rs. 3 crores in two vehicles to Moreh, a town bordering Myanmar. They were caught by another team of police commandos.

The names for the gallantry medals were announced by Manipur Governor Najma Heptulla to mark the Patriot's Day on August 13, which is observed to honour Manipuri heroes who laid down their lives in the Anglo-Manipur War of 1891.

The statement said an inquiry committee headed by Radheshyam Singh, IGP (intelliegence) has also been constitued to carry out a thorough inquiry into the matter.