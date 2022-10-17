Manipur govt drive seeks to detect 'illegal immigrants'

The BJP government in Manipur will soon launch a drive to detect "illegal immigrants" and those living in the state violating the Inner Line Permit (ILP) system introduced in the state in 2019.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh told reporters at Imphal on Sunday that the problem of "illegal migrants" reached an alarming stage.

"Today there is a threat looming large in our society, and we are seeking cooperation and support of the people," Singh said while calling on the public to inform the police or district administration against any illegal immigrant.

He said that with the setting up of the Population Commission in the state at the earliest, a house-to-house survey will be conducted soon and appealed to all against renting out rooms or selling land to illegal foreigners, immigrants.

The chief minister said legal action could be taken against any house owner found renting out or housing illegal foreigners.

The chief minister said the government has also already announced 1961 as the base year for the ILP Act. "The government will soon launch its mechanism to trace foreigners including face recognition cameras, apps to regulate entry and exit," Singh said, adding that an operation was launched to identify individuals who have entered the state and remained untraceable for a certain period of time.

Under the ILP, an outsider is required to take a travel permit to visit Manipur. The same system was in force in Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Mizoram and it was introduced in Manipur by the Centre in 2019 following a strong agitation against the CAA.

The chief minister said till yesterday, in the operation against ILP defaulters, the government has identified and arrested around 613 violators. Some of them have been deported.

"The main worry is that most of these violators are from Bangladesh and Myanmar," he said.

"The indigenous people of Manipur have small populations and it will not be long before the illegal migrants and foreigners outnumber the indigenous population."