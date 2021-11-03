Manipur govt opens 29 museums to protect and preserve culture of ethnic tribes

The BJP-led government in Manipur on Wednesday inaugurated 29 museums in order to protect the identity and promote the arts and culture of various tribes in the state.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh virtually inaugurated the museums constructed in 10 districts for 29 tribes.

Inaugurating the museums, Singh said the state government decided to construct 31 tribal museums under the aegis of Manipur State Archaeology, Department of Art and Culture.

Out of these, six museums were constructed at Chandel, three at Tengnoupal, five museums at Kangpokpi, six museums at Churachandpur, four museums at Senapati, three museums at Tamenglong, one museum each at Pherzawl, Ukhrul, Noney and Imphal East district. Work for the construction of two other museums is currently underway.

The museums were constructed by the concerned Deputy Commissioners in consultation with the respective tribal leaders.

The museums which were inaugurated are museums for Anal, Chothe, Lamkang, Monsang, Moyon, Tarao, Aimol, Maring, Mate, Chiru, Kharam, Koireng, Thadou, Purum, Gangte, Paite, Zou, Kom, Simte, Vaiphei, Thangal, Mao, Maram, Inpui, Zeme, Hmar, Tangkhul, Rongmei and Kabui tribes.

"The purpose of construction of the museums is to preserve and showcase the rich culture, tradition, art and crafts of various tribes of Manipur," Singh said.

Inauguration of the museums is seen as the BJP-led government's effort to reach out to small tribes ahead of next year's Assembly elections. This is also seen as a counter to the apprehension expressed by the Opposition parties that BJP and RSS are a threat to identity and culture of various ethnic tribes in the state.

Minister for PHE Losii Dikho, Minister for Education S. Rajen, Deputy Speaker of Manipur Legislative Assembly, K. Robindro, Chairman of Manipur Building and Others Construction Worker’s Board H. Dingo and others were present during the function.

