Manipur govt plans open gyms to boost afforestation

Manipur government is eyeing to cash in on the strong sense of good health among residents to increase the state's forest cover.

As part of Green Manipur Mission, Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Saturday offered to construct an open gym in each village allotting at least five acres of land for forest and to plant trees.

"An open gym each worth Rs 5 to 6 lakh will be opened as an incentive in all the villages, which are willing to set aside at least 5 acres of land for development of forest," Singh said while formally launching the Green Manipur Mission at Saheibung village in Kangpokpi district. The mission aims to increase forest cover and protect forests in the state.

"Our forefathers used to have a farsighted scientific tradition of conserving forests at Umang Lai (Sylvan Deity) complexes in every locality of Manipur, but all these areas have now been destroyed by our generation in the name of development," said a statement quoting Singh. The state government is willing to issue Patta (land document) in the name of the village concerned if forests are developed in wastelands.

"Rampant felling of trees in the hills of Manipur has created soil erosion leading to siltation of rivers and lakes. Now an accumulation of topsoil can be seen instead of pebbles in the catchment areas of different rivers these days," it said.

Manipur is often referred to as a sports power of the country with the Northeastern state already producing several Olympians like boxer M C Mary Kom. There is a strong sense of good health and sports is the first priority in many villages and government is, perhaps trying to use the same to encourage people to increase forest cover.