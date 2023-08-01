Manipur: Mob locks police station to oppose OC's suspension over viral video, forces deployed

Manipur police on Tuesday deployed additional central forces after a large crowd locked a police station in Thoubal district while protesting against suspension of the officer-in-charge for his alleged failure to control a mob that paraded two Kuki women naked on May 4.

Sources said a large crowd, mainly Meitei women, gathered in front of Nongpok Sekmai police station in Meitei-dominated Thoubal district on Monday afternoon after they came to know about the suspension of the OC, K Premkumar Mangang, who also belongs to the Meitei community. The crowd even put some sand-filled bags in front of the police station to block the way before senior police officers rushed to the spot, sources said.

The incident came to light on Tuesday.

The crowd argued that suspension of the OC should be taken back as it was not possible for him to control the mob and there was a complete breakdown of law and order in the district on May 3 and 4. They demanded that if the OC can be suspended for failing to control the mob, then all 60 MLAs should also resign taking moral responsibility for their failure to maintain law and order. The crowd gave an ultimatum of 72 hours to the district police to cancel the OC's suspension order.

A video, which went viral on social media on June 20 showed two Kuki women being paraded naked by a Meitei mob on May 4. CM N Biren Singh on June 21 said a zero FIR was lodged at Saikul police station on May 18 and it was transferred to Nongpok Sekmai police station on June 21, a day after the video surfaced.

The video not only outraged the nation but also broke the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who said law would be strongly enforced with all its might, to provide justice to the two women and their families.

The Centre handed over the case to CBI as it triggered protests across the country and the Opposition parties have kept the ongoing Parliament session stormy since June 20. At least eight persons including a juvenile have been arrested in connection with the case. Meitei organisations also demanded action against the accused but Monday's protest by local Meitei residents against suspension of the OC left many surprised.

Kuki protest over Manipur police deployment in Moreh:

Kuki organisations staged a protest on Tuesday in Moreh against deployment of Manipur police commandos in the Kuki-dominated town situated along Indo-Myanmar border in Manipur. The Kukis fear that the Manipur police commandos and IRB battalions, comprising mainly Meiteis, could attack the Kukis. Manipur police, however, rejected the apprehension saying "joint forces" are being deployed in Moreh to maintain law and order in view of the burning of houses and a forest guest house on July 26. Meiteis fled Moreh, a border town in Tengnoupal district after violence broke out on May 3 and their houses were burnt down alleged Kuki insurgents.