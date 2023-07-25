Manipur partially withdraws ban on broadband

The Manipur government on Tuesday lifted the suspension on broadband internet conditionally in a "liberalised manner", nearly three months after it was banned due to the ethnic violence in the state.
However, mobile internet will remain suspended, the Home Department said in a notification.
"Connection will be only through static IP and that the subscriber concerned shall not accept any other connection other than allowed for the time being [TSP/ISP shall be held responsible for non-compliance of this condition]," it said.
"No Wifi Hotspots shall be allowed from any of the routers and systems using the connection at any cost by the subscriber concerned," it said.
The government has considered the suffering of the people as the internet ban affected offices and institutions, and people working from home, besides mobile recharge, LPG cylinder booking, payment of electricity bills, and other online services, the order said.
It said the suspension on broadband internet has been lifted in a liberalised manner, subject to fulfilment of several terms and conditions.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Israel judicial reforms: Anti-Netanyahu protests mount
XRP is leading the cryptocurrency market charge
Chandrayaan-3 completes Earth orbit-raising manoeuvres
'Off The Record': Trevor Noah's India tour in September
UP fishermen kill Gangetic dolphin, eat it; booked
AI is rewriting rules of $200 billion games industry
Satwik-Chirag pair bags career-best world no. 2 ranking
C’mon Barbie, let’s go argue about politics