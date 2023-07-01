Manipur sees change in security strategy, One force to guard one area amid sporadic violence

Manipur yet again saw firing between security forces and suspected rioters in Kangpokpi district on Thursday and the death toll from it rose to three on Friday.

The state which had been calm for almost two weeks, has been facing sporadic incidents of violence ever since the intial violence since May 3 subsided. Chief minister N Biren Singh, who had decided to resign on Friday, reversed his decision after thousands of his supporters including women blocked his convoy enroute to Raj Bhawan and tore the resignation letter addressed to Governor Anushiya Uikey.

Following the violence on Thursday, some changes were effected in the deployment of forces in fringe areas of the Imphal valley, where a decision has been made to deploy one single force rather than columns of various forces in one area.

The decision to do so has been prompted by the lack of coordination between various forces when it comes to managing the security of the valley, a report in The Indian Express said.

The large area needed to be covered by security forces is also an hindrance, along with the uneven topography of the state, but the decision is expected to ensure there is better coordination among the forces while guarding the violence-hit disticts in the state.

“This will strengthen the command and control structure as well as facilitate smooth logistics management. Say, if Bishnupur and Churachandpur districts are given to the BSF, it will alone be held responsible for lapses and thus will remain prompt. At the same time, it will be easier for the commanders to place and manage the forces on the ground as there will be a single command structure for the entire area. Right now a lot of energy is going into coordinating alone,” the publication quoted a senior official as saying.

There are presently 40,000 central force personnel in Manipur which include the Indian Army, the BSF, the CRPF, the SSB and the ITBP.