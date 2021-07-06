Manipur to offer Rs 5,000 as livelihood support to reduce Covid-19 pandemic impact

Manipur government has approved a scheme under which Rs. 5,000 would be provided to those whose livelihoods have been severely impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The state Cabinet on Tuesday approved Chief Minister’s Covid-19 Affected Livelihood Support Scheme under which the money would be transferred to bank accounts of the beneficiaries in two equal instalments (Rs. 2,500 per instalment).

The scheme was introduced by the state government considering economic dislocations which have severely affected the livelihood of a large percentage of the population leading to an inability to maintain a basic minimum standard of living, said an official statement.

"Eligible occupations include street vendors, farmers, daily wage workers, construction site workers, public transport drivers, school van drivers, shop assistants, artisans, weavers, performing artists, home-based business, and others. The scheme, which will be run under the state social welfare department, will avail benefit to only one beneficiary per family," said the statement.

Life in Manipur has been severely impacted due to Covid-19 in the second wave. The state reported 836 new cases on Tuesday taking the total number of active cases to 6,231.

Manipur has a little over 27 lakh population.

The Cabinet also approved scheme guidelines for Chief Ministergi Angangi Tengbang (Chief Minister Bal Seva), which had already been announced earlier. The scheme will provide welfare measures for children orphan due to Covid-19.

"To focus on skill development and entrepreneurship for unemployed youths, the Cabinet has also given its nod to restructure the Labour and Employment Department and for Amendment of Business of the Government of Manipur (Allocation) Rules, 2009 accordingly," said the statement.