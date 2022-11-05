Manipur to use Sangai festival as an image makeover to attract more tourists

With Manipur witnessing a dip in insurgency in the past few years, the state government is planning to use Sangai festival as an image makeover to attract more tourists.

Although Sangai festival has become an annual cultural festival in Manipur, this time the state government is planning to organise it in grand style by inviting delegates from several neighboring countries.

The festival will, for the first time, be organised in at least 13 places between November 21 and 30 in order to make it an all-Manipur festival and showcase culture of all communities.

"We want to make Sangai a festival of oneness in order to strengthen the bond among all communities and showcase them for the tourists visiting during the festival. Boosting tourism in Manipur will be the biggest focus of the festival this time," Chief Minister N Biren Singh said while launching a promotional campaign, ‘Experiencing Manipur Sangai Festival 2022’ at Imphal.

The festival will witness various events such as fashion show, Sangai run, flower show, indigenous cultural programmes, exhibition and sale of handloom and handicrafts, Arambai show, International Polo Tournament, CM’s Sagol Kangjei Championship, Film screening and Mixed Martial Arts, among others.

The festival has been named after Sangai deer, Manipur's state animal.

Singh said ambassadors of several nations have sent confirmation about participation of their delegates in the cultural festival.

The events will be organized at different venues including the Sangai Ethnic Park at Moirang Khunou, Bhagyachandra Open Air Theatre and Hafta Kangjeibung, Ibudhou Marjing at Heingang, Mapal Kangjeibung and Kangla Polo Ground, Mao, Khuman Lampak, Manipur State Film Development Society, Behiang and Khuga at Churachandpur, Makhel, Food Park at Nilakuthi, Koirengei and City Convention Centre.