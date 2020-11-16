Manipur: Two persons injured in bomb explosion in RIMS complex

Manipur: Two injured in bomb explosion in RIMS complex

PTI
PTI, Imphal,
  • Nov 16 2020, 15:33 ist
  • updated: Nov 16 2020, 15:33 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

Two persons were injured when a bomb exploded in the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) complex here on Monday, a police officer said.

A 40-year-old man and his wife who had come to the hospital for treatment were injured in the blast that occurred at around 9.30 am, near a sentry post in the RIMS complex, the officer said.

The condition of the injured couple is not serious, he said.

Top police officers have rushed to the spot for investigation.

DIG Manipur Police Themthing Ngasangva strongly condemned the incident and told reporters that "it is a cowardly act" targeting innocent people at a place where medical treatments are being given.

No militant outfit has claimed responsibility for the blast.

