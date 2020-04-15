Meghalaya doctor succumbs to COVID-19, six family members test positive

A 69-year-old doctor in Meghalaya's capital, Shillong, died on Wednesday morning, less than 48 hours after testing positive for coronavirus.

This was Meghalaya's first COVID-19 case.

Six of his family members and helpers also tested positive, prompting the state government to clamp curfew in Shillong and Nongpoh, a small town, for the next 48-hours.

Confirming that the doctor, John L. Sailo Ryntathiang, managing director of Bethany Hospitals died in the wee hours of Wednesday, Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma tweeted," Of the 68 samples tested, six of his family members and helpers tested positive. Six more samples are being re-tested."

The state health department on Tuesday sealed Bethany Hospitals in Shillong and Nongpoh after the doctor tested positive. The administration also traced over 185 persons who came in contact with him or visited the hospital since March 22. Samples of all contacts have been sent for tests. Out of the 68 reports received so far, six of his family members including three women and a children tested positive.

Although the department is yet to officially divulge the source of his infection, health officials suspect his pilot son-in-law, who returned from New York and Delhi and visited the doctor's house in Shillong on March 22 might be the source His son-in-law, who also visited Imphal in Manipur and did not show any symptoms is now under quarantine in Shillong.