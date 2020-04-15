Meghalaya doctor succumbs to COVID-19, six family members tests positive

A doctor in Meghalaya capital Shillong succumbed to COVID-19 on Wednesday morning, less than 48 hours after he was tested positive.

This was Meghalaya's first COVID-19 positive case.

Six of his family members and helpers tested positive prompting the state government to clamp curfew in Shillong and Nongpoh, a small town for the next 48 hours.

Confirming that the doctor, John L Sailo Ryntathiang died at 3.45 am on Tuesday, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma tweeted, "Of the 68 samples tested, six of his family members and helpers tested positive. Six more samples are being re-tested."

The state health department on Tuesday sealed Bethany Hospitals in Shillong and Nongpoh after the doctor tested positive. The administration also traced over 90 persons who came in contact with him or visited the hospital since March 22.

Although the department is yet to officially divulge the source of his infection, health officials suspect his pilot son-in-law, who returned from New York and visited his in-law's house in Shillong on March 22 might be the source. His son-in-law, who also visited Imphal in Manipur and did not show any symptoms but he is now in quarantine in Shillong.