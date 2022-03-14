Meghalaya rebel group HNLC appoints 'representative' to meet government interlocutors for peace talks

Meghalaya-based insurgent group, Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) has said it appointed a "representative" to meet the government interlocutors to carry forward the peace talks.

"Keeping in mind the various factors that would pave way for a peaceful solution, the HNLC leadership has authorised a representative to meet the interlocutors and simultaneously initiate and form a Hynñiewtrep Peace Committee, whereby stakeholders, Church elders, citizens and NGOs shall be a part of the committee so as to ensure a smooth functioning of the peace process," Saiñkupar Nongtraw, general secretary and publicity secretary of HNLC said in a statement to DH.

HNLC, which was involved in a bomb blast in Meghalaya capital, Shillong and several violent activities in the state, recently offered to join the peace process within the ambit of the Constitution.

The statement said they got information that the Centre and Meghalaya government appointed retired IAS officer, S. Dkhar and A.K. Mishra, adviser to Ministry of Home Affairs as interlocutors to initiate talks with the group.

The HNLC has been fighting for a sovereign homeland for the tribal Khasi population of Meghalaya. It was declared a banned organisation by the Centre after it carried out several bomb blasts and extortion.

The outfit had in the past expressed its desire to join peace talks but put forth some demands, which were rejected by the government. It also demanded a seperate flag and Constitution for Meghalaya, which kept the peace process stalled.

The statement further said NHLC was taking steps to stop all kind of violent activities and appealed the government to halt measures against it in the interest of peace process.

"We believe that it is high time for us to lay aside our prejudices and biases, to be able to find a common ground for peace to flourish," it said.

