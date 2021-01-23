MHA plans 100 days leave for paramilitary forces: Amit Shah

Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday said his ministry was working on a plan to allow central paramilitary force personnel to spend at least 100 days in a year with their families in order to improve their job satisfaction level and their performances.

"Results for recruitment of 50,000 personnel has been declared recently and efforts are on to complete recruitment for another 50,000 soon. We want to make sure that recruitment is done regularly so that a new jawan joins his duty the day another retires. Work is going on to make sure that jawans can spend at least 100 days every year with their families. This will reduce the stress level at home and improve the psychological condition of the person on duty too. This will help them do their duties on the borders with less stress and worry," Shah said while inaugurating Ayushman Scheme for the CAPF personnel at the CRPF's Group Centre at Amerigog near Guwahati.

Under the scheme, 10 lakh CAPF personnel and their families would be entitled to get treatment benefits in 24,000 empanelled hospitals across the country free of cost. Of these, 10,000 are private hospitals. "This is going to be a cashless facility. This means you will have to pay no money and can avail the treatment by scratching the card only. Also, each personnel will be given a health card using which he or she can get free health check-up every year in the empanelled hospitals. The same will be done for their families every five years," the home minister said.

The home minister said work was going on to include all CAPF personnel under the Ayushman scheme by May this year.

Shah said the schemes were being prepared based on feedback he received during his interaction with the CAPF personnel after taking over as the home minister. "First concern was the health expense and lack of healthcare faciliies for their family members followed by housing and delay in recruitment to fill up the vacant posts. The Ayushman scheme will address the first problem. Efforts are on to solve rest of the problems too. We want to improve the job satisfaction level of the CAPF personnel from 36% at present to 55% by 2022, when we will celebrate the 75-years of our Independence. We will try to improve it further to 65% by 2024," he said.

"It is because of your selfless job and hard work on the border and inside that we can sleep at night peacefully and without any worry. So it is our duty to take care of your families so that you can do your jobs without concern about them all the time," Shah said.