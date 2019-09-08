Minor fined Rs 42k for driving scooty without paper

In one of the biggest penalties imposed in Bihar, a minor boy in Bhagalpur district was slapped with a fine of Rs 42,000 for driving a scooty without registration papers and helmet. He was also charged with triple-loading.

The incident took place on Saturday evening when the minor, a resident of Chanakya Vihar Colony, was going somewhere along with his two friends on a new scooty. The two-wheeler, registered in someone else’s name, was purchased on August 28 for a sum of Rs 56,127.

In the meantime, vehicle-checking drive was on in Bhagalpur. The Motor Vehicle Inspector (MVI), Vinay Shankar Tripathi, asked the boy to stop and show the papers of the two-wheeler.

The minor said the registration papers of the vehicle were at home. He could not produce his driving licence either. Neither he was wearing a helmet. When the officer checked his identity card, he was found to be 15 years of age. The MVI asked him to pay a fine of Rs 42,000.

“Under the new provision of the amended motor vehicle act, a penalty of Rs 25,000 has to be imposed if the vehicle is being driven by a minor,” said the source in the Transport Department.

“The boy was also slapped with a fine of Rs 5000 for driving other person’s vehicle. Another fine of Rs 5000 was imposed for not having a driving licence. Yet another Rs 5000 penalty was imposed for not having registration papers. Besides, Rs 1000 fine was imposed for not wearing a helmet and another Rs 1000 for triple-loading,” said the source, giving a break-up of Rs 42,000 penalty.

The minor boy apologised for the lapse and said he stayed alone in Bhagalpur as his father was a defence personnel and posted in Hyderabad.

“A fine of Rs 5000 will be waived off if his parents or guardian show the registration papers of the two-wheeler,’ said the MVI.