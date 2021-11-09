Mizoram ministers don't understand Hindi: Zoramthanga to Amit Shah

Mizoram government has objected to the appointment of IAS officer, Renu Sharma as new Chief Secretary saying none of the ministers in the state understands Hindi.

In a letter to union home minister, Amit Shah, Chief Minister Zoramthanga said that a Chief Secretary without knowledge of the Mizo language can never be an effective and efficient Chief Secretary.

"The Mizo people, by and large, do not understand Hindi, and none of my Cabinet ministers understands Hindi, some of them even have a problem with English language. With such background, a Chief Secretary without the knowledge of a working standard Mizo language will never be an effective and efficient Chief Secretary. Due to this fact, the government of India never posted a Chief Secretary, who does not know the working standard of Mizo language since the creation of the state of Mizoram," Zoramthanga's letter said on Monday.

After Chief Secretary, Lalnunmawia Chuaugo, an IAS officer of Gujarat cadre retired recently, the Mizoram government proposed the name of J.C. Ramthanga of Manipur cadre as the new Chief Secretary. But the union home minister appointed Renu Sharma of AGMUT cadre as the new Chief Secretary on October 28. Mizoram government also issued a notification appointing Ramthanga as the new chief secretary till further order. Sharma, however, took charge on November 1.

Sharma served as Additional Chief Secretary (transport) of NCT Delhi government.

"Whether it was the UPA government or the NDA government at the Centre, this has been a practice since the creation of Mizoram state. It is a well-known fact that in other states of India, a chief secretary who does not know even the basic working language of the respective state is never posted at all."

Seeking a modification of the Centre's order appointing Sharma as the Chief Secretary, Zoramthanga said he deserved a "special favour" for remaining as the "faithful partner" of the NDA since the beginning. "So if my proposal is denied, the Congress and all other Opposition parties will make a mockery of me for faithfully serving the partnership of NDA," he said.

