Moitra unfazed in face of public, political outcry for her Kali remark

Trinamool Congress’s most vocal Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra now must face the ire of Bharatiya Janata Party’s West Bengal unit, regarding her comments on Goddess Kali, without her party’s support.

The state BJP leaders filed complaints against Moitra on Wednesday at several police stations across the state. Party MLA Suvendu Adhikari stated that the police (in Bengal) should initiate action against Moitra, just like it was actively pursuing legal action against Nupur Sharma for her remarks against Prophet Mohammad.

Adhikari threatened to move court if there was no police action taken in the next 10 days.

In the past, after Sharma made her remarks on national television, there were several protests—some of the violent—across the state.

The Trinamool Congress stated that Moitra’s comments and views “expressed on Goddess Kali have been made in her personal capacity” and were not endorsed by the party. “All India Trinamool Congress strongly condemns such comments,” the party’s official Twitter handle posted.

While the BJP and the Trinamool made their stands clear, Moitra, in turn, unfollowed her own party’s Twitter account. On Wednesday, her account reflected one “following”—that of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The political “detachment” on a social platform account is open to interpretations.

Through her tweets, Moitra took the BJP head on: “Bring it on BJP! (I) am a Kali worshipper. I am not afraid of anything. Not your ignoramuses. Not your goons. Not your police. And most certainly not your trolls. Truth doesn’t need back up forces.”

Moitra’s tweet 10 minutes later stated: “Jai Ma Kali! The goddess Bengalis worship is fearless & non-appeasing.”

Moitra had explained her statement in a tweet made earlier on Tuesday.