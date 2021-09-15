More twists to Bhabanipur bypoll: Tibrewal given notice

More twists to Bhabanipur bypoll: BJP's Priyanka Tibrewal given notice for rallies

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 15 2021, 14:08 ist
  • updated: Sep 15 2021, 14:17 ist
BJP candidate Priyanka Tibrewal. Credit: PTI File Photo

New twists followed the dramatic Bhabanipur bypoll, which will secure Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's position in West Bengal, on Wednesday after the Returning Officer sent a notice to BJP candidate Priyanka Tibrewal to stop further rallies.

Tibrewal has been asked to reply by 5 pm on why permission for further rallies should not be revoked. The notice cited violation of model code of conduct and Covid-19 protocols by them on the day of filing of her nomination, on September 13.

On Tuesday, the BJP had raised objection to Mamata's nomination for Bhabanipur citing the lack of details of criminal records in her nomination papers.

