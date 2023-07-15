Mother, son die of electrocution in Odisha's Balasore

Mother, son die of electrocution in Odisha's Balasore

Both of them were immediately taken to a nearby hospital by villagers but doctors declared both of them brought dead.

PTI
PTI, Balasore,
  • Jul 15 2023, 10:42 ist
  • updated: Jul 15 2023, 14:36 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 55-year-old woman and her son died of electrocution at Bhograi village in Odisha's Balasore district, police said Saturday.

According to police, Kartik Sethi, 35, of Bhograi village while cutting an iron rod with an electric cutter machine was electrocuted. His mother tried to rescue him by pulling him, but she too was electrocuted on Friday.

Also Read: 2 electrocuted in sperate incidents in east Delhi

Both of them were immediately taken to a nearby hospital by villagers but doctors declared both of them brought dead.

A case of unnatural death has been registered, police said.

India News
Odisha
Balasore
electrocution

