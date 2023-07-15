Mother, son die of electrocution in Odisha's Balasore

A 55-year-old woman and her son died of electrocution at Bhograi village in Odisha's Balasore district, police said Saturday.
According to police, Kartik Sethi, 35, of Bhograi village while cutting an iron rod with an electric cutter machine was electrocuted. His mother tried to rescue him by pulling him, but she too was electrocuted on Friday.
Both of them were immediately taken to a nearby hospital by villagers but doctors declared both of them brought dead.
A case of unnatural death has been registered, police said.
