Nagaland convenes meeting with all MLAs, other stakeholders on Naga peace talks, AFSPA repeal on March 9

The Nagaland government has convened a meeting of all MLAs, church bodies, student organisations and other stakeholders on March 9 to discuss issues concerning Naga peace talks, Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA), urban local body elections and Nagaland Liquor Total Prohibition (NLPT) Act, 1989.

The meeting will be held in the banquet halls of Chief Minister's residence in Kohima.

Apart from the MLAs, the invitees are church bodies, Eastern Nagaland Peoples’ Organisation, Central Nagaland Tribes Council, Tenyimi Peoples’ Organisation, Naga Students’ Federation, Eastern Nagaland Students’ Federation, Naga Mothers’ Association, Eastern Nagaland Women Organisation, beside others.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, Deputy CM Y Patton, Speaker and senior government officials will attend the consultative meeting.

The meeting is seen as a significant development given reports that the Centre is preparing to sign the final agreement with Naga groups to end the decades-old Naga conflict and possibility of repeal of the AFSPA. The demand to repeal the AFSPA intensified after 13 civilians were gunned down by security forces at Oting village in Mon district in December last year. Following massive protest against the killings and the AFSPA, the Centre constituted a committee to take a decision regarding withdrawal of the act.

The talks with insurgent groups in Nagaland are stuck in the demand for a seperate flag and Constitution for the Nagas by the NSCN-IM, the biggest insurgent group. The NSCN-IM has been in ceasefire and talks with the government since 1997.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: