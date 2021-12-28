Nagaland killings: Army inquiry team to visit scene of incident, collect primary information

An inquiry team constituted by the Army will visit Nagaland's Mon district on Wednesday where 13 civilians were gunned down on December 4.

The team will also station itself at the Tizit police station between 1.30 pm and 3 pm to collect information from local people related to the incident that triggered outrage across Nagaland and the country. "The inquiry team solicits from the public at large any primary information (not forwarded or not from secondary source) pertaining to the incident. Any person having such information and desirous of deposing before the Inquiry is requested to do so at Tizit Police Station," said a statement issued by the Army.

"Any original information, photo or video (not forwarded or not from secondary source) related to the incident may also be shared with the Inquiry team via Phone, SMS or Whatsapp Messenger at +916033924571. The information may also be shared in person to the Inquiry team at Dinjan Military Station in Assam. The original documents/ audio-visual recording will be collected from the source following due legal procedure," it said.

The 3 Corps of the Army, based near Dimapur in Nagaland on Sunday, issued another statement in which it said its investigation into the incident was "progressing expeditiously" and all efforts are being made to conclude it at the earliest. "We assure you that action will be taken in accordance with the law to secure justice for all," the statement said.

The Army on December 5 said the killings were "deeply regrettable" and that inquiry would be conducted to ascertain the reason for the incident took place.

Residents of Oting village, from where the victims came from, had "prohibited" entry of security forces into the village and even refused to accept the interim compensation offered by the government to the victim's families. They also challenged Home Minister Amit Shah's claim in the Parliament that the vehicle ferrying the victims did not stop after being asked by the Army team during an "anti-insurgency operation," following which security forces opened fire at them.

The Army further said it was assisting the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the Nagaland government for an investigation into the killings.

