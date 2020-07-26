Nagaland MLAs, ministers asked to come with Covid-19 negative report to enter Assembly

Nagaland Assembly Speaker has asked ministers and all other MLAs to go for Covid-19 tests for attending the Assembly session slated for July 30 as the number of Covid-19 positive cases were increasing in the state.

All MLAs, advisors, staffs and other supporting staffs have also been asked to come with the Covid-19 negative report for entering the Assembly premises.

As part of the directive, samples were collected from MLAs, ministers and other staffs including security staffs on Sunday at Kohima for the tests.

"The MLAs stationed in other parts of the state and their supporting staff accompanying them to the Assembly Session may get themselves tested at the designated facilities closer to their place of stay and carry the reports with them," said a statement issued by Nagaland Assembly.

According to a bulletin issued by the state government on Saturday evening, total Covid-19 positive cases reached 1289 of which 744 are still active. Four deaths so far have been suspected to be due to Covid-19 but it was yet to be confirmed.

As the number of Covid-19 cases were increasing, the state government declared complete lockdown at the state capital Kohima while several directives have been issued to prevent further spread of the Coronavirus in rest of the state.

Sources said a special session of Nagaland Assembly has been convened on July 30 amid the coronavirus pandemic in order to discuss certain "urgent matters" including the stalemate with the Governor, R N Ravi, who recently criticised the state's law and order situation.