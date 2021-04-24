Nagaland stops administering first dose of Covid vaccine due to shortage

The Nagaland government has stopped administering the first dose of Covid-19 vaccines due to a shortage of vials but is continuing the immunisation drive for people who will get the second shot, an official said on Saturday.

The state is currently facing a scarcity of Covid vaccines with around 60,000 doses in stock, Principal Director of Health and Family Welfare Department Dr Kevichusa Medikhru told PTI.

As of Friday, Nagaland has administered a total of 1,79,349 doses of Covishield vaccine to 1,42,715 people, including 46,634 frontline workers and 14,053 health professionals, State Immunisation Officer Dr Ritu Thurr said.

Altogether, 36,634 people have received the second shot of Covid-19 vaccine, the official said.

"Over one lakh people are yet to get the second jab, while the department has a stock of around 60,000 doses. That is why it has decided to stop administering the first dose till the stock level improves," Thurr said.

Dr Medikhru said the state has already sought 3 lakh doses of the vaccine from the Centre.

"The vaccine consignments are expected to arrive by next week, and thereafter the immunisation process will resume normally," he said.