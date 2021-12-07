Nagaland to seek AFSPA repeal; Hornbill fest called off

Nagaland to seek AFSPA repeal; Hornbill festival suspended

The state-deployed Special Investigative Team (SIT) will investigate the killing in Mon and conclude the probe within a month

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Dec 07 2021, 12:43 ist
  • updated: Dec 07 2021, 13:07 ist
Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio addresses the funeral of the 13 people who were allegedly killed by Armed Forces, in Mon district. Credit: PTI Photo

After 14 civilians and one security personnel died in a firing incident in Nagaland's Mon district on December 4, the state Cabinet has decided to write to Centre seeking repeal of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA).

The state-deployed Special Investigative Team (SIT) will investigate the killing in Mon and conclude the probe within a month. The five-member SIT is headed by an IGP of Nagaland police.

Nagaland has suspended all activities of Hornbill festival with immediate effect.

More to follow...

Nagaland
Encounter
Nagaland Civilians' Killing
Indian Army
India News
AFSPA

