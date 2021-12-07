Nagaland to seek AFSPA repeal; Hornbill festival suspended

After 14 civilians and one security personnel died in a firing incident in Nagaland's Mon district on December 4, the state Cabinet has decided to write to Centre seeking repeal of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA).

The state-deployed Special Investigative Team (SIT) will investigate the killing in Mon and conclude the probe within a month. The five-member SIT is headed by an IGP of Nagaland police.

Nagaland has suspended all activities of Hornbill festival with immediate effect.

More to follow...

Check out the latest DH videos here: