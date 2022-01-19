NCB seizes container full of marijuana imported from Canada at Mundra port

In a first, a team of Narcotics Control Bureau from New Delhi is said to have seized a container loaded with marijuana at Mundra port in Kutch district. Sources said that the consignment of marijuana or weed had landed from Canada and was to be smuggled to Punjab.

Sources in the agency said that the officials on the spot were yet to ascertain the quantity and purity of the weed. They said that the consignment was imported from one Amarjeet from Ontario in Canada. The importer has been identified as an industrial firm based in Gobindgarh in Punjab.

Sources said that the investigation is being handled by the NCB team from Delhi. They said that this is the first time that marijuana has been caught at the port imported from Canada.

Earlier in September, DRI had seized over 3000 kg heroin worth over Rs21,000 crore at Mundra port. Later, the case was handed over to the National Investigation Agency for further probe. So far, eight accused have been arrested in the case including a couple from Chennai and several Afghan nationals.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: