NCST seeks report on atrocity against tribal women in West Bengal

The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) asked the director general of police in West Bengal on Wednesday to provide facts and details about the recent incident in which tribal women were allegedly punished for switching political allegiance.

BJP state president and Lok Sabha MP Sukanta Majumdar had recently brought the incident to the notice of the Commission and had also written to President Droupadi Murmu, seeking intervention.

In a notice, the Commission, addressing Manoj Malaviya, DGP, has stated that it received a “petition/complaint/information” from Majumdar on April 10 and has decided to investigate and inquire into the matter. A copy has also been marked to Majumdar, and he has been asked to avail the addresses of the victims.

The Commission has asked the DGP for the facts, and information on the action taken, within three days of receiving the notice. If the reply is not provided within the stipulated time, the Commission could exercise its constitutional power and issue a summon for appearance, in person or by a representative.

On Monday, Majumdar had written to the Commission, besides writing to President Murmu, and had mentioned the names of four tribal women.

Majumdar had stated that around 200 people from tribal families on April 6 had joined the BJP. This joining was in the Tapan Assembly constituency under his Balurghat LS constituency.