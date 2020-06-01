Nearly 2,500 villagers in Assam shifted as OIL struggles to plug oil well blowout impact

Nearly 2,500 villagers comprising 650 families have been shifted to relief camps as the Oil India Limited (OIL) sought help of international experts to plug the impact of a blowout in one of its natural oil wells in eastern Assam's Tinsukia district on May 27.

Sight of an endangered dolphin and fish floating in the Maguri-Motapung wetland on the south of the well at Baghjan raised concerns of environmental impact as oil reportedly spilled onto the wetland.

Local residents, who staged a protest on Sunday demanded urgent measures to control the blowout fearing threat to their lives and the flora and fauna at Dibru-Saikhowa National Park, a biodiversity hotspot.

In a statement issued on Monday, the OIL said the gas producing oil at Baghjan under Baghjan oil field had suddenly become very active at around 10.30 am on May 27. The well is flowing gas uncontrollably since then. There was no fire, casualty or major damage so far, it said.

"The crisis Mlmanagement team members approached the well head taking all precautionary measures and opened the casing valve and started pumping water through the casing valve. Water is being pumped continuously through the valve into the well head. OIL has also contacted global experts to control the blowout. Offers with action plan and timeline received from three global experts (Boots and Coots, Alert and Wild Well Control) in well control operation are being examined and under consideration," said the statement.

OIL CMD, Sushil Chandra Mishra and other senior officers of the oil PSU already visited the Baghjan site and three relief camps set up for the evacuated people assured them utmost care to ensure safety of all including the wildlife and environment.

He also informed that OIL has already served a showcause notice to M/s John Energy Pvt Limited and actions will be initiated on employees of OIL if there was any prima facie evidence of human error. A five-member inquiry committee has also been formed, said the statement.