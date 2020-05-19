Nearly 3 lakh people evacuated in West Bengal due to Amphan: Mamata Banerjee

Nearly three lakh people have been shifted to shelters so far in West Bengal due to the approaching super cyclone Amphan (pronounced as UM-PUN), Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Monday.

Addressing media persons at the state secretariat, Banerjee said that the evacuation has been made mainly in the districts of South 24 Paraganas, North 24 Paraganas, East and West Medinipur.

“So far we have shifted about 3 lakh people to storm shelters. Till now we have shifted 2 lakh people in South 24 Paraganas. As for North 24 Paraganas district, 50,000 people have been shifted to shelters so far. Nearly 40,000 have been evacuated in East Medinipur district. About 10,000 have been evacuated in West Medinipur district,” said Banerjee.

She also said that during Bulbul, about 1.80 lakh people were evacuated in Bengal.

The Chief Minister also said that South 24 Paraganas is likely to be affected the most by the super cyclone and extra precautions have been taken in areas such as Sagar, Mausuni, Ghormaara islands as well coastal areas like Gosaba, Kakdwip and large parts of Basanti in the district.

As for the adjoining district of North 24 Paraganas Banerjee said that during the cyclone Bulbul, areas such as Bashirhat, Hasnabad, Sandeskhali sustained heavy damage.

“We have already readied several temporary and permanent shelters. Due to COVID-19, they also have to be properly sanitised. I urge people to maintain social distancing during the natural calamity as much as possible,” said Banerjee.

Banerjee also said that on Friday, several opposition parties will discuss the COVID-19 situation over video conference.

According to the latest bulletin issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre, Kolkata, Amphan is currently located about 420 kms south of Paradip in Odisha, 570 kms south-southwest of Digha in West Bengal and 700 km south-southwest of Khepupara in Bangladesh.