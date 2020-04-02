Nearly 35% sweet shops open in WB after govt go-ahead

Nearly 35% sweet shops open in WB after govt go-ahead to operate during lockdown

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Apr 02 2020, 08:00 ist
  • updated: Apr 02 2020, 08:30 ist
PTI/File photo

Around 30-35 per cent of sweet shops opened in the two days since getting a go-ahead from the West Bengal government to remain open for four hours during the lockdown period, officials said on Wednesday.

The state government had on Monday said sweet shops will be allowed to operate from 12 noon to 4 pm, after the apex body of sweetmeat outlets flagged concerns over wastage of milk and jobless staff.

The sweet shops did "decent business" with limited stock and skeletal staff on Tuesday and Wednesday, said Jagannath Ghosh, joint secretary of 'Paschimbanga Mistanna Byabosayee Samity'.

Follow live developments on the coronavirus pandemic here

Several shops in the city and elsewhere in the state opened from 12 noon to 4 pm and kept half of their regular stock.

"Shops which have employees living nearby and can transport their products to the outlets without difficulty are the ones that are opening. But, not everybody has that advantage.

"Also, some sweet shops are not sure about the customer response during the stipulated four hours since not many are in markets during that time," he said.

The apex body of sweet shop owners had on Tuesday sent a letter to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, thanking her for the decision to let outlets remain open, but expressed reservations over the prescribed time period.

It had also urged the CM to reschedule the timing from 8 am to 1 pm, when more people visit groceries and other shops.

There are around one lakh sweet shops in the state which faced heavy losses due to the ongoing lockdown, another office-bearer of the sweetmeat sellers' body, Dhiman Chandra Das, said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
West Bengal
Sweets
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

What the lockdown tells us about failings of Modi & BJP

What the lockdown tells us about failings of Modi & BJP

Coronavirus: Virus of prejudice

Coronavirus: Virus of prejudice

India’s grim coronavirus exodus has some ugly echoes

India’s grim coronavirus exodus has some ugly echoes

Drought makes quiet entry as Karnataka battles virus

Drought makes quiet entry as Karnataka battles virus

Who is Maulana Saad, chief of Tablighi Jamaat?

Who is Maulana Saad, chief of Tablighi Jamaat?

 