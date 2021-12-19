New vistadome train services to boost tourism: Assam CM

Two more vistadome train services were flagged off in Assam and Arunachal Pradesh on Sunday, aimed at boosting trade and tourism through rail connectivity and promoting the cultural heritage of the northeast.

Vistadome coaches are equipped with glass windows and roofs for a better view of scenic landscapes, as well as observation lounges.

The new train services between Guwahati-Naharlagun and Naharlagun–Tinsukia were flagged off by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at Guwahati Railway Station, and his Arunachal Pradesh counterpart Pema Khandu at Naharlagun Railway Station in that state.

Both locations were connected via video link, a Northeast Frontier (NFR) release said.

It added that the existing vistadome service between Guwahati and New Haflong would be extended up to Badarpur to fulfil the demand of tourists.

“With the introduction of these coaches, more tourists will be attracted to our state. The vistadome coaches will enable travellers to enjoy the view of various natural landscapes,” Sarma told reporters.

He said the Assam government is working with the NFR for a ‘Kisan Rail’ service to benefit the farmers of the state.

“If these special trains are started, perishable products can be transported faster from Assam to other parts of the country, and our farmers will be immensely benefited,” he said.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu said ongoing surveys are in various stages on several new routes connecting his state. “Once these routes are complete and made functional, the state will witness a sea change in terms of transportation.”

Regular services of the Naharlagun–Guwahati Shatabdi Express with vistadome coach will commence from December 20, and the Tinsukia–Naharlagun Vistadome Express from December 21.

