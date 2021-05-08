Next Assam Chief Minister likely to be named today; Sonowal, Sarma rush to Delhi

The incumbent Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and senior party leader Himanta Biswa Sarma rushed to Delhi on Saturday morning for a meeting with BJP chief JP Nadda, in which the next Assam CM is likely to be decided.

BJP and its allies had won 75 of 126 seats in the results of Assembly elections declared on May 2 but the party could not name the next CM candidate mainly due to the imbroglio over Sonowal and Sarma camp.

Several MLAs belonging to both the camps met their leaders separately since the results, making it tough for the party to decide the next CM. This also raised speculation about dissidence in the party in whatever decision is taken.

Himanta, 52, quit Congress in 2015 and joined BJP after leading dissidence against former CM Tarun Gogoi reportedly after the party rejected his wish to be the next CM.