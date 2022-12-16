The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Friday issued a notice to the Bihar government over the hooch tragedy. It observed that the incident indicated the failure of the Bihar government in the implementation of its policy of prohibition of sale and consumption of liquor.
NHRC issues notice to Bihar govt over hooch tragedy. Says the incident indicates the failure of the Bihar govt in the implementation of its policy of prohibition of sale and consumption of liquor @DeccanHerald
— Shemin (@shemin_joy) December 16, 2022
More to follow...
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Water meter stolen? It’s a brand new scam in Bengaluru
Qatar: Filipino artist captures WC mood through murals
DH Toon | Seeing red over saffron bikini
Bengaluru's annual cake show to have 28 edible delights
Why do we destroy homes of world’s creatures? Dinner
Infosys@40 - A success story that inspires millions