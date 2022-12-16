The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Friday issued a notice to the Bihar government over the hooch tragedy. It observed that the incident indicated the failure of the Bihar government in the implementation of its policy of prohibition of sale and consumption of liquor.

NHRC issues notice to Bihar govt over hooch tragedy. Says the incident indicates the failure of the Bihar govt in the implementation of its policy of prohibition of sale and consumption of liquor @DeccanHerald — Shemin (@shemin_joy) December 16, 2022

More to follow...