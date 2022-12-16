NHRC issues notice to Bihar govt over hooch tragedy

NHRC issues notice to Bihar govt over hooch tragedy

This is a developing story

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Dec 16 2022, 14:44 ist
  • updated: Dec 16 2022, 14:44 ist

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Friday issued a notice to the Bihar government over the hooch tragedy. It observed that the incident indicated the failure of the Bihar government in the implementation of its policy of prohibition of sale and consumption of liquor. 

More to follow...

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Hooch
Bihar
India News
NHRC

What's Brewing

Water meter stolen? It’s a brand new scam in Bengaluru

Water meter stolen? It’s a brand new scam in Bengaluru

Qatar: Filipino artist captures WC mood through murals

Qatar: Filipino artist captures WC mood through murals

DH Toon | Seeing red over saffron bikini

DH Toon | Seeing red over saffron bikini

Bengaluru's annual cake show to have 28 edible delights

Bengaluru's annual cake show to have 28 edible delights

Why do we destroy homes of world’s creatures? Dinner

Why do we destroy homes of world’s creatures? Dinner

Infosys@40 - A success story that inspires millions

Infosys@40 - A success story that inspires millions

 