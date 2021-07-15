NHRC slams TMC govt in report on post-poll violence, recommends CBI probe

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) submitted a scathing final report on post-poll violence in West Bengal to the Calcutta High Court stating that "rule of the ruler" was prevailing in the state instead of the rule of law. It stated that if the situation continues to prevail in Bengal "it may very well be the death knell for democracy in this great nation." It also stated that the continuation of violent incidents in Bengal shows "abject failure" of the state government.

The NHRC stated in the 50-page report that there has been “organized violence” by supporters of the ruling party in the State “ in retribution” against those who “dared to support” the other major party which lost in the Assembly election.

It stated that most of the violent incidents such as murder, rape, molestation, assault, were “neither sporadic nor random” but “targeted specific persons” associated with the main opposition party.

“Violence was retributive. It was in retaliation to those who ‘dared’ to vote or support the major opposition party,” stated the report.

The NHRC stated in the report that a large number of houses, shops and vehicles belonging to opposition party workers were vandalised; water and electricity connections were severed and identity cards such as ration and Aadhaar cards were snatched or destroyed to prevent them from getting benefits from the government.

“The continuation of violent incidents and non-amelioration of related issues for nearly two months manifests the immensity of the problem and the abject failure of the State Govt,” stated the report.

Stating that most of the victims alleged “complicity of police with goons of the ruling party”, the NHRC claimed that while police lodged cases against the victims under “’graver sections of law” than cases against the accused.

The NHRC recommended a CBI investigation into “all heinous cases” including murder, unnatural deaths, rape and grievous hurt and stated that they should be transferred to the central agency.

It stated that if the “worrisome trend” is not arrested then it may spread to other states also.

“This may very well be the death knell for democracy in this great nation. It is high time that the rot is stemmed and this trend is reversed in the interest of having a vibrant democracy in this nation,” stated the report.

Reacting to the development, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that the BJP was using “impartial agencies to settle political scores and malign Bengal. The NHRC should have respected the court. Instead of leaking the report to the media it should have submitted it to the court first.”

