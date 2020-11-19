Nigerian High Commission seeks release of 12 nationals from Meghalaya jails

The Nigerian High Commission in India has moved Meghalaya government seeking release of 12 Nigerian nationals lodged in the state's jails since they were arrested for illegally entering the state from neighbouring Bangladesh.

The issue was raised during the two-day visit of an official of Nigerian High Commission, Betrand Tochukwu Ikwuka to Meghalaya on Wednesday and Thursday. Ikwuka met Meghalaya home (Prisons) minister Alexander Laloo Hek and other officials asking for steps to release their nationals who already completed their jail term for illegally entering India.

Official sources said Meghalaya government would inform the issue to MHA, which would then take it up with the external affairs ministry to facilitate the release of the foreign nationals.

The source said at least 12 arrested Nigerians are now jodged in Shillong and Jowai district jails in Meghalaya even after completing their stipulated jail terms.

Nigerian nationals often visit Northeast from Bangladesh and Myanmar for various purposed including jobs and sports.