9 fishermen dead as trawler capsizes in Bay of Bengal

Nine fishermen dead, one missing as trawler capsizes in Bay of Bengal

The trawler named Himabati capsized in the early hours of Wednesday

Soumya Das
Soumya Das, DHNS, Kolkata,
  • Jul 15 2021, 20:27 ist
  • updated: Jul 15 2021, 20:27 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Nine fishermen from West Bengal’s South 24 Paraganas district died when a trawler capsized in the Bay of Bengal. According to sources in the state administration, their bodies were recovered from the trawler on Thursday morning.

They further revealed that one fisherman was missing and search operations were on to trace him.

The trawler named Himabati capsized in the early hours of Wednesday after it encountered sudden high waves near the Rakteshwari island off Bakkhali coast.

Two fishermen Saikat Das and Sashmal Majhi were on the deck of the trawler and were able to escape and jump into the sea. “They were later rescued by another fishing boat,” sources said.

As for those who died, the state administration sources said that they were probably sleeping in the cabin of the trawler and hence were unable to escape.

Patrol vessels and drones have been deployed by the Coast Guard to locate the missing fishermen.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

fishermen
West Bengal
trawler
Bay of Bengal

Related videos

What's Brewing

Bikers escort ambulances through traffic in Indonesia

Bikers escort ambulances through traffic in Indonesia

Fears of 3rd wave soar as tourists crowd hill stations

Fears of 3rd wave soar as tourists crowd hill stations

The hajj: 1 of the 5 pillars of Islam

The hajj: 1 of the 5 pillars of Islam

'Malik' movie review: A hard-hitting drama

'Malik' movie review: A hard-hitting drama

Fishermen fight to save endangered Pakistan dolphin

Fishermen fight to save endangered Pakistan dolphin

DH Toon | Being Leader of Oppn is a 'full time job'

DH Toon | Being Leader of Oppn is a 'full time job'

Two dozen goats eat their way through New York park

Two dozen goats eat their way through New York park

Parts of the Amazon now emit more CO2 than they absorb

Parts of the Amazon now emit more CO2 than they absorb

Waiting for their dead, Iraqis blame govt for blaze

Waiting for their dead, Iraqis blame govt for blaze

Stroke killed 7 lakh Indians in 2019: Study

Stroke killed 7 lakh Indians in 2019: Study

 