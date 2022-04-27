Nitish Kumar likely to meet Tejashwi Yadav again in Iftar party

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and leader of opposition Tejashwi Yadav are likely to meet in another Dawat-E-Iftaar party in Patna on Thursday.

This time, the Dawat-E-Iftar party is being organised by Salim Parvej, president of JD(U) minority wing of Bihar.

"We have personally invited CM Nitish Kumar for the Iftar party and he has accepted our invitation. Besides, I have also sent invitations to former CM Rabri Devi, leader of opposition Tejashwi Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav, Jagadanand Singh, leaders of BJP, Congress, CPI, CPI(M), CPI (ML), AIMIM, HAM and VIP. I am expecting all leaders will come to the Iftar party. The venue of the Iftar party is Patna HAJ Bhawan," Pravej said.

"Iftar is a cultural event meant for social harmony in the state. We have to give a strong message to people of our state and country that the political leaders are united in Bihar to secure social harmony in the society," Parvej said.

One such event was organised in Rabri Devi's residence in April when leaders of all political parties, including Nitish Kumar went there for the Iftar party.

Though, on that occasion, political circles were agog with speculation of Nitish Kumar's changing political equation with the RJD.

If Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav will share a cultural programme again in a short span of time, it will be a positive sign for both the parties.

The sources close to the Chief Minister believe that he wants to give a strong message to BJP to avoid "creating communal disturbance" in Bihar. Hence, he is showing close proximity with Tejashwi Yadav and RJD.

Earlier, Nitish Kumar had also given a Dawat-E-Iftar party but Tejashwi and Rabri Devi had skipped it.

However, the relations between JD(U) and RJD seem to have improved after Nitish Kumar visited Rabri Devi's residence on April 22 for the Dawat-E-Iftar.

Watch latest videos by DH here: