No govt job for those who hold protests that turn violent in Bihar

Next time you stage a dharna or hold a protest rally in Bihar, you may become ineligible for a government job in the state.

The Nitish Kumar regime has issued a circular intimating that all those who participate in a protest, which later turns violent, will not be eligible for either a government job or a contract/tender.

“If a person is engaged in any criminal activity by involving in any law and order situation, protests, roadblocks etc, and is charged by police for this, then this should be specifically and categorically mentioned in the character verification report of the individual by the police.....Such people won’t be able to get government jobs....,” said the circular.

The fresh diktat comes close on the heels of the Bihar government issuing a warning to punish all those who put offensive posts on social media about leaders, particularly ministers, legislators, MPs and senior officers in the state.

Leader of the Opposition, Tejashwi Yadav compared Nitish with Hitler and Mussolini when he shared the screenshot of Bihar DGP SK Singhal’s letter, which asked all ADGs, IGs, DIGs and the SPs to abide by the new circular,

“Nitish Kumar is giving Hitler and Mussolini a run for their money....Neither Nitish will give you job, nor will he allow you to participate in any protest or demonstration,” tweeted Tejashwi.

मुसोलिनी और हिटलर को चुनौती दे रहे नीतीश कुमार कहते है अगर किसी ने सत्ता व्यवस्था के विरुद्ध धरना-प्रदर्शन कर अपने लोकतांत्रिक अधिकार का प्रयोग किया तो आपको नौकरी नहीं मिलेगी। मतलब नौकरी भी नहीं देंगे और विरोध भी प्रकट नहीं करने देंगे बेचारे 40सीट के मुख्यमंत्री कितने डर रहे है? pic.twitter.com/h0TDkuR5vP — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) February 2, 2021

The Left leaders too lamented that the controversial circular has been issued by a ‘ruler’ who is himself a product of ‘JP agitation’. Notably, veteran socialist late Jaya Prakash Narayan, fondly called JP, had given a call for ‘Sampoorna Kranti’ (Total Revolution) in the mid-70s to protest against the then PM Indira’s Gandhi’s decision to impose Emergency. Lalu Prasad, Nitish Kumar and Sushil Modi are all by-products of JP agitation and treat JP as their mentor.