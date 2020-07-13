No reason to celebrate Kaziranga's 'golden' tigers, say park officials

A photograph of a "golden tiger" in Assam's Kaziranga National Park shared by Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan has gone viral on social media since Saturday.

Three more tigers with almost the same coloration have been found so far, park officials told DH on Sunday. They, however, stressed that although the "golden tiger" drew much attention, it was not a reason to celebrate as far as concern looms over the futures of those tigers.

They said the "golden tiger" was an example of unusual colour aberration found in tigers in the wild and it could be due to excessive inbreeding, one of the serious reasons behind population decline in the wild.

"The biological reason for color aberration may be due to excessive inbreeding caused by habitat destruction and loss of connectivity. The recessive genes are showing up due to inbreeding within the fragmented population," said a document shared by Rabin Sharma, research officer of the Kaziranga Tiger Reserve.

A document shared with DH by P Sivakumar, the park's director, said that the tigress with lighter yellowish skin, lighter black stripes, and more whitish expressions in the abdominal and in the facial region was first photographed in 2014 during an all India tiger monitoring exercise. She was captured again in 2015, 2016, 2017, and in the later years.

Kaswan, the IFS officer, however, claimed that the "golden tiger" was photographed in April this year by Mumbai-based wildlife photographer Mayuresh Hendre.

Do you know in #India we have a Golden #Tiger also. Only documentation of such big cat in 21st century on planet. This by Mayuresh Hendre. Look at this beauty. pic.twitter.com/8kiOy5fZQI — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) July 10, 2020

Wildlife biologist, Kamal Azad said the tigress was about two years old when it was first seen in 2014. "So it must be seven to eight years old now. Normally a tigress gives birth at the age of three to four years. So already she must have given birth in the wild. So it will be interesting to see whether her colour aberration has been carried to her successor or not. There should be a specific study on the tigress and her babies, if any," Azad, who was earlier associated with National Tiger Conservation Authority, said.

"There should be unhindered connectivity between Kaziranga and other forested areas, particularly with neighbouring Karbi Anglong, to stop excessive inbreeding," he said.

The Tiger Census 2018 found out that there were 2,967 tigers in the wild in India. Kaziranga, the largest habitat of one-horned rhinos, was found to have 118 tigers.