None tested positive for coronavirus in Bengal: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said that 1,20,811 passengers were screened at various airports in the state for coronavirus infection and none have tested positive so far.

After a high-level meeting on the coronavirus issue, she told the journalists that three persons were hospitalised as a precautionary measure but none have tested positive for coronavirus infection so far.

“We have set quick response teams at every government hospitals to deal with an emergency situation. The state government is taking every possible step to deal worth any kind of situation,” said Mamata.

Urging people not to panic, she said just because someone has a fever or is sneezing that does not mean that they are infected from coronavirus.

Mamata added that apart from setting up several checkpoints in the state her government has set up isolation wards at state-run hospitals and has launched two helpline numbers for the coronavirus issue.

Answering a question on the alleged attempt to create artificial scarcity of essential medicines and masks in the state Mamata said that she has instructed police to keep an eye on it.

"If someone tries to do brisk business at the expense of people’s suffering we will take action as per law. We are thinking of seizing required masks if found to be illegally stored by someone," said Mamata.