NRC authorities in Assam to delete 'ineligible names' from the final list

Authorities updating the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam are gearing up to delete the names of "ineligible persons" from the final list, which was published on August 31 last year.

This comes at a time Assam government has been seeking reverification of 10% applications and 20% in the districts bordering Bangladesh.

The final list, which was prepared with March 24, 1971, as the cut-off-date to prove Indian citizenship had dropped 19.06 lakh odd people out of the 3.3 crore applicants. The NRC authorities had earlier said that names of some "ineligible persons" had made it to the final list.

In a letter to deputy commissioners of all districts and officials engaged for the update of the NRC on October 13, Hitesh Dev Sarma, co-ordinator of the exercise in Assam said some names of "ineligible persons” — persons declared as a foreigner by Foreigners Tribunals (DF), persons marked as Doubtful Voters (DV) by the election officials or persons whose cases are pending at Foreigners Tribunals (PFTs) and their decadents “found entry to the NRC”.

He asked the officials to “write speaking orders for deletion of such names…after specifically ascertaining the identity of the person”. The letter further said the verification would mandatorily require the correct identity of the person so that no ambiguity arises in future so far as the identification of the person is concerned.

“You are, therefore, requested to submit the list of such persons who are not eligible for having their names in the NRC along with speaking order justifying reasons for each case for necessary action for deletion of such names, it added.