Odisha alerts coastal districts amid cyclone warning

The Odisha government on Wednesday asked the collectors of coastal districts to remain alert and make necessary arrangements in the wake of the weather department's forecast of a possible cyclone on May 26.

Special Relief Commissioner PK Jena held a meeting with the district collectors and SPs, besides speaking to the senior officials of the local meteorological office, NDRF, ODRAF, the Odisha Police and the fire brigade, among others.

"There is no confirmed information that the cyclone will make landfall on the Odisha coast. We have received some preliminary reports from IMD which predicted a possible cyclonic storm in Odisha-West Bengal coast on May 26," Jena told reporters after the meeting.

"There is also no information about which districts are likely to be hit by the possible calamity," he added.

Jena said that he is in constant touch with IMD DG Mrutunjay Mohapatra and Regional Meteorological Centre Director HR Biswas.

The collectors have been informed about the IMD's forecast and all are asked to remain vigilant on the emerging situation, he said.

"Some news channels are showing possible wind speed, the possible location of landfall and other related stories, which have no basis," he noted.

A low-pressure area is very likely to form over North Andaman Sea and adjoining east central Bay of Bengal on May 22 and intensify into a cyclonic storm, the Met Department said.

The system is very likely to move northwestwards and reach West Bengal-Odisha coasts around May 26 evening.

The low-pressure area, after formation on May 22, is very likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm during the subsequent 72 hours.

"It is premature to forecast the place of landfall of the possible cyclone. The models now indicate that a cyclonic storm will be formed in West Bengal-Odisha coast," Mohapatra said.